Medina was traded from the Yankees to the Athletics along with Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears and Cooper Bowman in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Medina has been a prospect of note for years thanks to elite raw stuff. Unfortunately, his command has never been good enough on a consistent basis for him to be seen as a likely starting pitcher. Medina has just one minor-league option year remaining, so he will likely debut next year out of the big-league bullpen. The 23-year-old righty has a 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts and 40 walks in 72 innings this year in a repeat of Double-A. If his command improves, Medina could be Oakland's closer of the future.