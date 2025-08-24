The Athletics announced Aug. 12 that Medina (elbow) continues to throw off flat ground, but he's not expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list at any point this season, MLB.com reports.

Medina was always facing an uphill battle to pitch for the Athletics in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery Aug. 7, 2024, and while he's seemingly avoided any setbacks in his recovery, he's not moving through his rehab process at a rapid enough pace to have a realistic chance of coming off the IL before season's end. The right-hander should be able to throw off a mound and potentially face hitters by the time the season wraps up, so he may be free of any restrictions by the time spring training gets underway next February.