Medina allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks over 3.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Giants. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Medina never found a groove Sunday as he allowed a run in each of the first two frames followed by two more in the third inning. He gave up just three total earned runs in his previous three starts and turned in his shortest outing since June 3. Medina has a solid 3.55 ERA since the start of July but his season mark jumped to 5.47. His next outing is lined up to be in Washington.