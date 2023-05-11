Medina will start for the Athletics on Thursday versus the Rangers.
Previous reporting indicated that Zach Neal would get the ball first, but the A's are going to turn to Medina instead with Neal likely serving as a bulk reliever. They were both called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. Neither pitcher carries individual fantasy appeal.
