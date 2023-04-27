Medina will be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina struggled heavily in his MLB debut against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing seven earned runs over five innings en route to an 11-3 loss. The 23-year-old prospect has made just three starts in Triple-A and will likely need to get more work in the minors before he can return to the major-league squad.
