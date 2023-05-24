Medina (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Medina was cruising until J.P. Crawford and Ty France (wrist) hit back-to-back home runs. The Athletics' offense couldn't respond, sending Medina to his third loss in four starts this season. The right-hander has pitched to a 6.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings. Aside from one bad frame Tuesday, this was an encouraging effort. With Kyle Muller optioned out earlier in the day, Medina's spot in the rotation should be safe. He lines up for a difficult home start versus the Astros this weekend.