Morales climbed through four levels of the minors this season, accumulating a 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 44 innings while finishing the season with High-A Lansing.

A 20-year-old righty out of Cuba, Morales received $3 million when he signed this past January. It's very rare to see a prospect play at four levels of the minors in a season, but Morales opened the year with four appearances in the Dominican Summer League and followed that up with three starts in the Arizona Complex League. He was then promoted to Single-A Stockton for five starts before closing the year with a pair of starts for the Lugnuts. Morales was old for a DSL pitcher, but he was young for the Midwest League, so his overall body of work tells a pretty fair story. Known for his projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame and mid-90s fastball, Morales should spend a good chunk of his age-21 season at Double-A.