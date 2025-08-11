Morales did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing no hits and five walks over 2.2 scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Morales didn't allow a hit in his first MLB start Sunday, but five walks and just 25 strikes on 57 pitches limited him to recording only eight outs. The rookie debuted Aug. 1 against the Diamondbacks, giving up one run over two innings in relief, before earning his first start. Earlier this year, he regularly worked deep into games for Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas from mid-April to mid-June, but the right-hander hasn't gone beyond three innings in an outing since the start of July. With the pitching staff in flux and Luis Severino (oblique) now on the injured list, it remains to be seen what role Morales will fill moving forward.