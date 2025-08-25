Athletics' Luis Severino: Progressing in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severino (oblique) will throw in a simulated game Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Severino continues to work through a left oblique strain that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 9. He has been limited to playing catch up to this point, but he's ready to take the next step in his recovery by throwing in a sim game. Severino posted a 6-11 record across 24 starts with a 4.82 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 136.1 innings prior to landing on the IL.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Playing catch, lacks timeline•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Team encouraged by test results•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Lands on IL•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Picks up another win•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Wins third straight start•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Success continues on road•