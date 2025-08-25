The Athletics designated Urias for assignment Monday.

Urias has seen his playing time diminish in August following Jacob Wilson's return from the injured list. Urias has found himself out of the lineup in three of the A's last four games, and since the All-Star break he has slashed .197/.296/.246 with one home run and seven RBI in 71 plate appearances. His removal from the 40-man roster makes room for Zack Gelof, who the Athletics recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.