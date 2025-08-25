Athletics' Luis Urias: Jettisoned by Athletics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics designated Urias for assignment Monday.
Urias had seen his playing time diminish over the past week following infielder Jacob Wilson's return from the injured list. Since the All-Star break, Urias slashed just .197/.296/.246 with one home run and seven RBI in 71 plate appearances. His removal from the 40-man roster makes room for infielder Zack Gelof, whom the Athletics recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.