The Athletics designated Urias for assignment Monday.

Urias had seen his playing time diminish over the past week following infielder Jacob Wilson's return from the injured list. Since the All-Star break, Urias slashed just .197/.296/.246 with one home run and seven RBI in 71 plate appearances. His removal from the 40-man roster makes room for infielder Zack Gelof, whom the Athletics recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.