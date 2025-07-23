Urias will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Urias looked set to move into a utility role after he was reinstated from the injured list July 13, but he should have a fairly clear path to playing time in the short term after Denzel Clarke (adductor) and Max Muncy (hand) were both placed on the injured list Tuesday. The Athletics will hand Urias his third straight start at second base as they close out their series in Texas.