Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Urias recently moved past a back issue and started at second base in each of the previous three games while going a collective 4-for-11 with a walk, two RBI and two runs. He'll give way to Max Schuemann at the keystone Sunday, but Urias should have a fairly clear path to playing time in the Athletics infield while Max Muncy (hand) and Jacob Wilson (forearm) are on the shelf.