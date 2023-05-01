Pina (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Tacoma on Sunday.
Pina's torrid pace at the plate during his rehab assignment continued with Sunday's timely homer, his second during his time with the Aviators and third overall during his rehab assignment. The veteran his hitting .368 overall across six rehab games and could well be deemed ready for activation before Oakland begins a three-game series against the Mariners on Tuesday.
