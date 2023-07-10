Pina was removed from Sunday's loss to the Red Sox in the seventh inning due to ongoing issues with his left wrist, the team's official site reports.

The veteran backstop, who didn't make his season debut until Tuesday due to a left wrist injury suffered in spring, had taken a foul tip off the wrist of his receiving hand behind the dish earlier in the game. Manager Mark Kotsay opted to pull Pina for Shea Langeliers after the former struck out in the top of the seventh inning, his final plate appearance of a 2-for-4 day. "He's been battling the wrist for a while," Kotsay said. "It's been a process for Manny and it's unfortunate that it's a recurring issue. We'll get him evaluated and see how we go forward with him."