Pina went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's loss against Boston.

After going hitless in his first two games since returning from the 60-day IL, Pina finally got on the board Saturday, hitting a solo home run off James Paxton in the third. Though Pina hasn't hit over .200 since 2020, he should have plenty of opportunities to earn steady playing time with Oakland considering current starter Shea Langeliers is slashing an uninspiring .205/.267/.366 through 78 games.