Pina (wrist) started at catcher and played a full nine innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two walks and three runs.

Pina's day at the plate was certainly a success in its own right, but the veteran's ability to log a full nine innings behind the dish inched him closer to a big-league return. Pina had also taken a full game's worth of plate appearances at designated hitter Saturday, but manager Mark Kotsay had previously stated he wanted to see the 36-year-old catch entire games on back-to-back days before springing him from the injured list.