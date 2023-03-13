Pina (calf) ran the bases prior to Sunday's Cactus League matchup against the Padres and came away without setbacks, the team's official site reports.

Pina's activity level Sunday was certainly encouraging, and he's also continued to take at-bats the Athletics' minor-league complex in order to keep his timing at the plate up. Manager Mark Kotsay noted Sunday the team is targeting Tuesday's game versus the White Sox for Pina's return to game action.