Pina (wrist) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Single-A Stockton's loss to Visalia on Friday.

Pina kicked off his rehab assignment in notable fashion, slugging his homer in his first at-bat. The veteran backstop figures to eventually move up affiliates and play in several minor-league games overall, considering he only logged two Cactus League plate appearances before succumbing to calf and wrist injuries.