Pina (wrist) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Stockton and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored while serving as the club's designated hitter.

Pina was placed on Oakland's 10-day injured list July 14 with a left wrist issue but doesn't look as though he'll be in store for a long-term absence. Oakland already has two promising young catchers on the 26-man active roster in Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom, but the latter isn't particularly polished on the defensive end and is probably best suited as a first baseman or designated hitter. With that in mind, the Athletics could be comfortable carrying Pina on the roster as a third catcher whenever he's fully recovered from the wrist injury.