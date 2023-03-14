Pina's status for Opening Day is in doubt after he injured his left wrist on a swing in a minor-league game, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Pina had been set to return from his calf injury this week, but not he has a new issue to deal with. He'll be evaluated before more is known about his status, but given that he's been out virtually all spring, his readiness for Opening Day seems unlikely. Shea Langeliers is the only other catcher on Oakland's 40-man roster, so they'd have to make a move to replace Pina. Tyler Soderstrom seems unlikely, but the A's do have Yohel Pozo in camp.