Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Pina will be held out of Cactus League action until at least this weekend due to calf soreness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pina continues to go through workouts but will take at least a few days off from games. The veteran catcher is slated to serve as Shea Langeliers' backup to begin the season but could get pushed aside once to prospect Tyler Soderstrom is deemed ready for the big leagues.