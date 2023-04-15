Pina (wrist) was able to take batting practice before Friday's game against the Orioles but remains without a firm timetable for return, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pina logged all of two plate appearances in Cactus League play due to calf soreness and then the wrist inflammation that still has him awaiting his season debut. The veteran backstop, who came to Oakland as part of the three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta, is still without a timetable for starting a rehab assignment, per manager Mark Kotsay.