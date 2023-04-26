Pina (wrist) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a loss to Tacoma.

Pina has hit .444 overall in three rehab games and has left the yard twice, with the veteran having played his first pair of contests with Single-A Stockton. The success at the higher affiliate Tuesday is certainly encouraging, and the Athletics might only need to see another rehab game or two from Pina before deeming him fit for activation.