Pina (wrist) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and started at catcher, going 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs before being pinch hit for in the fifth inning during the Aviators' win over Sugar Land.

Pina kicked off his rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Sunday and served as the designated hitter in that contest, so Tuesday represented a step forward on multiple fronts. The veteran appears to be trending toward a fairly brief stint down on the farm before being deemed ready for activation; however, it's worth noting the Athletics, which recently promoted Tyler Soderstrom, will be headed for a logjam at catcher once Pina and Carlos Perez (thumb) are both healthy.