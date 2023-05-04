Pina (wrist) has been pulled off his rehab assignment after suffering a setback, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pina had popped three home runs in seven rehab games with Low-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas but apparently re-injured his wrist in the process. It's not clear how big of a setback this is, but he'll surely have to re-start a rehab assignment once healthy enough to do so.