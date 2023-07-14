Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury Friday.
He exited Sunday's game with ongoing issues with his left wrist, and those issues have not subsided during the break. Tyler Soderstrom was added to the active roster and is making his big-league debut Friday.
