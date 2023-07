Pina (wrist) started at catcher and played seven innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Friday, going 0-for-3.

Pina had handled designated hitter duties during his most recent rehab game with the Aviators on Wednesday, so Friday's move back to defense was another step in the right direction. Manager Mark Kotsay said earlier in the week Pina will have to play back-to-back full games behind the dish before being activated.