Pina visited a specialist Thursday in Atlanta for his lingering left wrist issue, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's the same specialist who conducted Pina's season-ending wrist surgery last May. The results of the review are still pending, but it sounds like the veteran catcher could be facing another extended absence. He had been in line to open the 2023 campaign as the No. 2 catcher in Oakland.

