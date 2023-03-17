Pina was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation Friday and will begin the season on the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pina was set up to be the Athletics' backup catcher to start the 2023 season. Now that he will officially be sitting out for an extended period of time, the A's will have to explore other options to back up Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
