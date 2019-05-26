Estrada (back) said Sunday that he's hopeful he'll be cleared to play catch at some point during the upcoming week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada hasn't been able to resume baseball activities since being shut down in mid-April with a strained lower back. Prior to getting hurt, Estrada had posted a 6.85 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in five starts. With Sean Manaea (shoulder) and Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) looming as potential starting options for the Athletics once they complete their respective rehabs, Estrada may not be guaranteed a rotation spot when he ultimately heals up.