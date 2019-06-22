Estrada (back) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and relayed that he felt "OK" afterward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While Estrada wasn't overly positive about his first mound work since undergoing a procedure in April to alleviate back pain, the Athletics were likely satisfied with the fact that the 35-year-old took a step forward in the rehab process. According to Slusser, Estrada's prior experience with rehabbing back injuries (and perhaps his status as a pending free agent) could prompt the Athletics to take an aggressive approach with his recovery, even though he's been sidelined for more than two months. Prior to getting shut down, Estrada managed only a 6.85 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in five outings, but he should be assured a rotation spot if he's able to return shortly after the All-Star break. An already weak Oakland starting staff suffered a major blow Friday, when ace Frankie Montas was suspended for the rest of the season.