Athletics' Marco Estrada: Feeling better
Estrada said he's feeling better after undergoing an ablation procedure on his back a few weeks ago, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada failed to offer an update on his recovery progress, leaving him without a timetable for his return. The veteran right-hander did say that he doesn't believe he'll need a lengthy rehab assignment once he's cleared to pitch again, though he's not at that point just yet.
