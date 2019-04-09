Estrada (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits with one walk while striking out three in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Estrada was hit hard, allowing two home runs and six earned runs in four innings. Home runs continue to plague the right-hander as he now has given up five in only three starts. After this outing, his ERA is 4.87 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 10:5. Estrada will get his next start Saturday against the Rangers at Global Life Park in Arlington.