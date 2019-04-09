Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up six runs
Estrada (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits with one walk while striking out three in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.
Estrada was hit hard, allowing two home runs and six earned runs in four innings. Home runs continue to plague the right-hander as he now has given up five in only three starts. After this outing, his ERA is 4.87 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 10:5. Estrada will get his next start Saturday against the Rangers at Global Life Park in Arlington.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up two runs•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Strong outing wasted against Angels•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Susceptible to long ball in debut•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Will get start in Japan•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Mixed bag in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Heads to Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...