Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up two runs
Estrada gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision on Wednesday.
Estrada only surrendered two hits and held Boston scoreless through four innings, but a Blake Swihart home run in the fifth inning and a double off Ryan Buchter resulted in two earned runs. Even though his ERA through two starts is 2.76, the right-hander's 5.56 FIP suggests a probability of regression. Estrada's next start is scheduled for Monday against the Orioles in Camden Yards.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Strong outing wasted against Angels•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Susceptible to long ball in debut•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Will get start in Japan•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Mixed bag in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Heads to Oakland•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Start bumped after back injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...