Estrada gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision on Wednesday.

Estrada only surrendered two hits and held Boston scoreless through four innings, but a Blake Swihart home run in the fifth inning and a double off Ryan Buchter resulted in two earned runs. Even though his ERA through two starts is 2.76, the right-hander's 5.56 FIP suggests a probability of regression. Estrada's next start is scheduled for Monday against the Orioles in Camden Yards.