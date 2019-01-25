Athletics' Marco Estrada: Heads to Oakland

Estrada signed a one-year deal with the Athletics on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Estrada had a rough go of things in 2018 as he posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 28 starts for the Blue Jays while battling back/neck issues for a good chunk of the season. The 35-year-old struggled a bit in 2017, but over 2015 and 2016 had a 3.30 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 57 starts over his first two seasons in Toronto. The right-hander brings some veteran stability to the Athletics' starting rotation with Sean Manaea (shoulder) sidelined at least through the All-Star break. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports the deal is worth $4 million.

