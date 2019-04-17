Athletics' Marco Estrada: Lands on IL
Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lumbar strain.
This comes a day after Estrada was lit up for seven runs in just 3.1 innings, his second consecutive rough outing. The severity of the issue is not yet known, however it's worth noting that the veteran right-hander has a history of back issues. The A's have yet to announce his replacement in the rotation, though Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Struggles for second straight start•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Set for Tuesday start•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Saturday's game postponed•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up six runs•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up two runs•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Strong outing wasted against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...