Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lumbar strain.

This comes a day after Estrada was lit up for seven runs in just 3.1 innings, his second consecutive rough outing. The severity of the issue is not yet known, however it's worth noting that the veteran right-hander has a history of back issues. The A's have yet to announce his replacement in the rotation, though Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place on the roster.

