Estrada (back) is continuing his throwing program and has progressed to throwing from 90 feet, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

The rehabbing right-hander has been making steady progress since initiating his throwing program June 3, as he was tossing at a distance of 75 feet in his previous throwing session last Friday. Estrada still appears to have a multi-week recovery ahead of him, however, with a multi-appearance rehab assignment likely the eventual final step before activation.