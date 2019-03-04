Athletics' Marco Estrada: Mixed bag in spring debut
Estrada allowed three earned runs on six hits over three innings in a 4-1 Cactus League loss to the Angels on Sunday. He struck out three.
But for a couple of mistake pitches to two prolific sluggers in Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, Estrada actually acquitted himself better than his final line implies in his A's debut. The veteran right-hander allowed a one-out, two-run blast to Trout in the third inning before seeing Pujols take him deep for a solo shot a batter later. Estrada didn't give up any other run-scoring hits, although the fact he was also touched up for three doubles underscores the fact Angels hitters were locked into some of his offerings. Estrada is set to work as the No. 2 starter behind Mike Fiers, and with the Athletics opening the regular season Mar. 20 in a two-game series against the Mariners in Japan, Estrada will bump up his pitch count in his next spring appearance in anticipation of starting the second game of that set.
