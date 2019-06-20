Estrada (back) threw 15 pitches from flat ground Thursday and could toss a bullpen session as soon as Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Estrada was restricted to throwing fastballs from flat ground Thursday, but he could take another step forward over the weekend, assuming he feels good following his latest throwing session. The right-hander still has a ways to go before embarking on a rehab stint, however, per Gallegos.