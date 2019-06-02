Estrada (back) will begin playing catch Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The planned throwing session will mark the first time Estrada has picked up a baseball since hitting the injured list April 17 due to a lumbar strain. Due to the nature of his injury and the amount of time he's already been sidelined, Estrada will likely be brought along slowly. He's eventually expected to require a multi-appearance minor-league rehab assignment before activation.

