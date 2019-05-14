Estrada (back) has not yet begun a throwing program after undergoing an ablation procedure April 23, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's recovery is yet to kick into gear, but manager Bob Melvin reiterated Monday that the team expected it would take multiple weeks for Estrada's procedure to take full effect. Once cleared to return to physical activity, Estrada will start with strength and conditioning exercises, graduate to a throwing program, and eventually embark on a minor-league rehab assignment.