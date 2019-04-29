Estrada (back) is still rehabbing at the team's spring facility in Arizona but has yet to start playing catch, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin reported Sunday that Estrada remains "a bit sore", but that he is responding to treatment to an extent. However, with Estrada just having undergone a minor ablation procedure Tuesday, it isn't necessarily surprising that he's yet to pick up a baseball. The veteran is expected to miss several weeks at minimum, so his progress is likely to be deliberate in the early stages of his recovery.