Estrada won't make his scheduled start Saturday at Texas since the game was postponed due to rain, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Estrada will have his start skipped, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, as Brett Anderson will still start as scheduled in Sunday's series finale. The Athletics have off days Monday and Thursday with a two-game set against the Astros in between, so it remains to be seen when Estrada next takes the mound.