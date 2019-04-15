Athletics' Marco Estrada: Set for Tuesday start
Estrada, who's scheduled start against the Rangers on Saturday was rained out, will start Tuesday's game at home versus the Astros, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
The rainout gave manager Bob Melvin a chance to adjust his rotation and line up pitching assignments in more ideal fashion. Saturday's washed-out start kept Estrada, a flyball pitcher, out of dangerous Globe Life Park, allowing him to instead take his next turn against the dangerous Astros lineup in the roomier confines of the Coliseum. The veteran right-hander was hit hard by the Orioles in his last start, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. However, he'll have the advantage of taking the hill Tuesday with a full seven days of rest.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Saturday's game postponed•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up six runs•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Gives up two runs•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Strong outing wasted against Angels•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Susceptible to long ball in debut•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Will get start in Japan•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal