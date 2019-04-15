Estrada, who's scheduled start against the Rangers on Saturday was rained out, will start Tuesday's game at home versus the Astros, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

The rainout gave manager Bob Melvin a chance to adjust his rotation and line up pitching assignments in more ideal fashion. Saturday's washed-out start kept Estrada, a flyball pitcher, out of dangerous Globe Life Park, allowing him to instead take his next turn against the dangerous Astros lineup in the roomier confines of the Coliseum. The veteran right-hander was hit hard by the Orioles in his last start, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. However, he'll have the advantage of taking the hill Tuesday with a full seven days of rest.