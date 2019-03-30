Athletics' Marco Estrada: Strong outing wasted against Angels
Estrada didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels despite tossing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.
The right-hander ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, loading the bases with two outs, but a Zack Cozart groundout ended the rally. Estrada's impressive start was squandered by the Oakland bullpen, but it was still a much better showing than the one he put together in Tokyo last week against the Mariners. The 35-year-old will make his next start April 3 at home against the Red Sox.
