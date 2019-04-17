Athletics' Marco Estrada: Struggles for second straight start
Estrada (0-2) allowed seven runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks across 3.1 innings in a loss against the Astros on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old has allowed at least six runs in his last two outings. He pitched well at the beginning of the year but has yet to earn a win and his ERA has ballooned to 6.85 over the last 10 days. In addition to that ERA, Estrada is 0-2 with a 1.31 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over five starts this season. His next outing is scheduled for Monday at home against the Rangers.
