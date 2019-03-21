Athletics' Marco Estrada: Susceptible to long ball in debut
Estrada allowed three earned runs on five hits and a hit batsman over five innings in a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. He struck out one.
The veteran right-hander paid dearly for a pair of mistake pitches to sluggers Ryon Healy and Mitch Haniger, who tagged him for round trippers in the second and third innings, respectively. All but one of the five hits Estrada allowed were actually of the extra-base variety, as Domingo Santana and Haniger also tagged him from doubles. Estrada has long struggled with allowing hard contact, as he's yielded at least 23 home runs in five consecutive seasons. Therefore, Thursday's struggles keeping the ball in the park could be harbinger of more of the same, but Estrada will look to bounce back in his next start stateside, which could come at some point in the Athletics' home-opening four-game series versus the Angels beginning next Thursday.
