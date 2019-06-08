Estrada (back) has progressed to throwing at 75 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada began playing catch Monday, and he's since been able to stretch out to 75 feet. He'll likely have to throw off flat ground for at least a few more days before moving to a mound. The right-hander has been on the 10-day injured list since April 17 due to a lumbar strain, so Oakland likely won't have any desire to rush him back.

More News
Our Latest Stories