Athletics' Marco Estrada: Tossing at 75 feet
Estrada (back) has progressed to throwing at 75 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada began playing catch Monday, and he's since been able to stretch out to 75 feet. He'll likely have to throw off flat ground for at least a few more days before moving to a mound. The right-hander has been on the 10-day injured list since April 17 due to a lumbar strain, so Oakland likely won't have any desire to rush him back.
More News
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Next step in recovery identified•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Could play catch soon•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Not throwing yet•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Feeling better•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Recovery going slowly•
-
Athletics' Marco Estrada: Undergoes minor procedure•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...