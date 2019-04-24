Estrada underwent an ablation procedure on his back Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a lumbar strain and now will be sidelined a bit longer after undergoing the ablation procedure. The 35-year-old has no set timeline for his return but will spend more than the 10-day minimum on the IL.

